School Nutrition Program briefing at CSA, nutrient-rich lunchboxes distributed

LAHORE - On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority conducted a briefing at Civil Services Academy for 240 officers of 52nd Common on School Nutrition Program. During the session, nutrient-rich lunchboxes were also distributed to children. DG Food Authority Asim Javed, while addressing officers, shared concerning results from the preliminary screening of children. He revealed that a significant number of children are facing severe health issues with 11% suffering from serious conditions, 22% dealing with nutritional deficiencies and 36% being underweight for their age. Meanwhile, 18% of children were found to be overweight with 7% classified as obese. Disturbingly, 67% of otherwise healthy children are at risk due to poor food choices. National Nutrition Survey further highlighted alarming statistics, showing that 25% of children are deficient in zinc, 30% lack iron, 40% suffer from stunting and 28% from wasting. These issues are exacerbated by improper dietary habits and lack of nutritional awareness. Emphasizing the importance of mental and physical development for success, DG Asim Javed announced that School Nutrition Program will be expanded to 55,000 schools across Punjab. He urged parents to opt for home-cooked meals rather than junk food and stressed crucial role of media in raising awareness about the program’s benefits. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt, addressing the gathering, expressed her gratitude to Punjab Food Authority for their efforts. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sent me to you,” she said. “This is not just a parental issue but a national one.” She also lauded the DG Food Authority’s automated system and reiterated that good nutrition directly impacts academic performance. Salma Butt stressed the importance of officers undergoing training at Civil Services Academy in leading the charge for a healthier future. “We cannot wait for the future; we must act today. Pakistan needs you,” she concluded.