Security sources deny receiving any letter from Imran Khan

Security sources have categorically denied receiving any letter from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, dismissing recent media reports as baseless and misleading.

According to security officials, there is no truth to claims suggesting that Imran Khan had written a letter addressed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. They clarified that no such letter has been received, nor does the establishment have any interest in it.

“The PTI has attempted to stage another failed drama in the name of writing a letter,” security sources stated, emphasizing that the establishment remains uninterested in such tactics. They reiterated that even if a letter were sent, it would not be entertained.

Officials further stressed that the establishment has consistently maintained that if the PTI seeks dialogue, it should engage with politicians rather than involve the military.

This clarification follows media reports claiming that Imran Khan, currently incarcerated and facing multiple convictions, had reached out to the army chief to initiate dialogue with the establishment amid PTI’s ongoing political struggles. However, security sources have firmly rejected these claims, reiterating that the establishment remains committed to its constitutional role and does not partake in political negotiations.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told journalists on Tuesday that he had not seen or read Imran Khan's alleged letter. “The PTI founder stated in the presence of the media that he wrote a letter to the army chief. If there is any response to it, we will welcome it,” Gohar said.