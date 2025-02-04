Sona Welfare Foundation committed to sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - Sona Welfare Foundation (SWF), the implementing partner of FFC, is committed to sustainable development through its operational excellence to address pressing societal challenges.

Working towards health equity underscores the core of SWF’s mission of fostering resilient, thriving and prosperous communities. In order to address pervasive physical deformities - including limb impairments and blindness - in Mirpur Mathelo area in partnership with Sehat Kahani a leading health care platform organised a two-day Disability Screening Camp (January 26-27, 2025), which saw 315 persons with disabilities (PWDs) meticulously assessed by a multidisciplinary team of expert which included renowned orthopedic surgeons, ophthalmologists, general physicians, and surveyors from Karachi.

MD & CEO FFC/Chairman SWF Jahangir Piracha accompanied by his wife met with all the persons with disability, shared the burden of aggrieved and vowed to continue assisting+ and enabling communities in becoming productive and prosperous citizens of Pakistan. This initiative, “Tum Akailey Nahi”, enabled precise clinical categorization, root-cause analysis to curb recurrence, and personalized treatment pathways under expert guidance. This milestone reaffirms SWF’s resolve to elevate health equity, ensuring dignity and well-being for all community members.