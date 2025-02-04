Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Special polio campaign begins

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The second special week-long polio eradication campaign of 2025 officially began here on Monday, with a target to administer polio drops to over 2.2 million children under the age of five across the city. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, in a media statement on Monday, said that the campaign, running from February 3 to February 9, aims to vaccinate children across the provincial capital. He stressed the importance of rigorous monitoring of polio workers in the field to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated. “Our goal is to make Lahore polio-free, and we must ensure that every team carries out their responsibilities with dedication and professionalism,” he said. He also urged parents to cooperate fully with the polio teams and ensure their children receive the necessary polio drops. The DC outlined key strategies for ensuring the success of the campaign, including increased awareness about the importance of the polio drops and special attention to missed and refusal cases. He emphasized, “Polio workers must view this mission not just as a job, but as a national duty.” He assured that all available resources would be utilized to support the campaign’s success, and appealed parents to actively engage with polio teams to protect their children.

Our Staff Reporter

