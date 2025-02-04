Speeding trailer kills man

MUZAFFARGARH - A speeding trailer ran over a pedestrian, resulting in his instant death at Gola Adda in Layyah. According to Rescue 1122, the victim has been identified as Madah Shah, of Chak No 398 TDA. The accident took place when a speeding trailer lost control and hit the victim, rescuers said quoting eyewitnesses. The body was shifted to hospital and the police have impounded the trailer. Meanwhile, a tragic accident claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy when a speeding van hit him near a madrasa on Makhdoom Pur Road. The grieved family and locals staged a protest, demanding the immediate construction of speed humps to prevent such incidents in the future. Dilawar Mumtaz, son of Mumtaz Ali and a resident of Basti Khan Wala, was on his way home after attending Quran lessons at a nearby madrassa. As he attempted to cross the road, a recklessly-driven van hit him, causing severe head and chest injuries. He succumbed to his wounds on the spot.