The Need for Playgrounds in Schools

A playground is more than an open space—it is an essential environment where children develop teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving skills. Regular physical activity helps combat rising health concerns such as obesity and mental stress, ultimately improving students’ focus and academic performance.

In an era dominated by screens and academic pressure, children are losing out on the freedom to play. Many schools in Pakistan, particularly in urban areas, lack proper playgrounds, depriving students of crucial physical and social development. Unfortunately, many institutions prioritise classrooms over play areas, viewing education through a narrow lens. This mindset needs to change.

Schools should be required to allocate space for playgrounds, and authorities must ensure that urban planning includes recreational areas for children. A lack of physical activity at a young age increases the risk of obesity and long-term health issues. The concerned ministries, especially the education ministry, must take urgent steps to address this issue by enforcing strict regulations to ensure that every child has access to a healthy and active environment.

MUHAMMAD GUL ZAIB,

Okara.