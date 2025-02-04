Trade deficit widens by 2.84pc to $13.5b in seven months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has increased by 2.84 percent to $13.5 billion in the first seven months (July to January) of the current fiscal year. The country’s trade deficit has increased by 2.84 percent during the July-January period of this fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $13.5 billion as against $13.11 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 9.98 percent to $19.55 billion during the first seven months of the ongoing financial year as compared to $17.78 billion in the same months of the last year. Meanwhile, imports increased by 6.95 percent to $33.04 billion during the July to January period of the year 2024-25 as compared with $30.89 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit has shrunk by 5.47 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.31 billion in January this year as against $2.45 billion in December. Exports have recorded 0.31 percent increase to $2.9 billion in January 2025. On the other hand, the imports have recorded a 2.33 percent decrease to $5.23 billion in December 2024. The trade deficit has increased by 17.78 percent on a year-on-year basis to $2.31 billion in January 2025 compared to $1.96 billion in January 2024. Imports have increased by 10.04 percent on a YoY basis and remained $5.23 billion in January 2025 compared to $4.8 billion in January 2024. Exports have enhanced by 4.59 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.9 billion in January 2025 compared to $2.8 billion in January 2024.