Training held to strengthen child protection system

Peshawar - In a significant step towards strengthening the child protection system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission, with the support of UNICEF, conducted a Foundational Training on Child Protection Case Management at Peshawar Barracks.

The Level-1 Foundational Course, which ensures ethical and quality case management of child protection cases, is a mandatory program for all staff working in District Child Protection Units. This training was offered to all newly recruited staff in these units.

Recognizing the urgent need to address child protection concerns, particularly for children on the move and Afghan refugee children, the KPCPWC strategically deployed Child Protection Officers, Psychologists, and Social Workers across twelve Child Protection Units (CPUs).

With UNICEF’s support, this comprehensive training was designed to equip these professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge.

for effective case assessment and management. It emphasized proper referral mechanisms, legal protection services, and holistic support for children, families, and caregivers through judicial and social welfare systems.

The closing session was attended by the Minister for the Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qasim Ali Shah, who reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Acknowledging the challenges children face in the region, he highlighted the need to expedite the expansion of Child Protection Units to all districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to integrate child protection efforts with allied sectors and their social service workforce.

Ijaz Khan, Chief Protection Officer of the KPCPWC, expressed his gratitude to UNICEF and various donor agencies, such as FCDO and the Netherlands, for supporting the government’s efforts to ensure the protection of children. He also encouraged participants to actively apply their newly acquired skills in protecting children and engaging with communities.