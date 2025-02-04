Trump accuses South Africa of ‘confiscating’ land, cuts funding

NEW YORK - US President Donald Trump announced he was cutting off all future funding to South Africa for “confiscating” land and “treating certain classes of people very badly,” an accusation his South African counterpart rejected on Monday. The land issue in South Africa has long been divisive, with efforts to redress the inequality of white-rule drawing criticism from conservatives including South Africa-born Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and a powerful Trump adviser.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed a bill that stipulates the government may, in certain circumstances, offer “nil compensation” for property it decides to expropriate in the public interest.

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY,” Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

“I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” Trump wrote.

Pretoria argues the bill does not allow the government to expropriate property arbitrarily and must first seek to reach agreement with the owner.

However, some groups fear a situation similar to the Zimbabwe government’s seizure of white-owned commercial farms, often without compensation, after independence in 1980.

Later, in a briefing with journalists, Trump said that South Africa’s “leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things” without giving examples.

“So that’s under investigation right now. We’ll make a determination, and until such time as we find out what South Africa is doing -- they’re taking away land and confiscating land, and actually they’re doing things that are perhaps far worse than that.”

“The South African government has not confiscated any land,” Ramaphosa responded in a statement Monday, adding that “the recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument.”

It is a “constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution”.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest,” he said.

“The US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa.”

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid.

Since then courts have adjudicated on a handful of disputes and, after exhaustive processes, returned land to previously displaced owners.

According to the South African government, the 1913 Natives Land Act saw thousands of Black families forcibly removed from their land by the apartheid regime.

The delicate issue has been a particular rallying point for the right, with various conservative figures including Musk and right-wing journalist Katie Hopkins championing the cause of white land-owners.

Musk was born in Pretoria on June 28, 1971, to an engineer father and a Canadian-born model mother, leaving the country in his late teens. The formal policy of apartheid lasted until 1990, and multi-racial elections were held in 1994.

Trump has surrounded himself with powerful Silicon Valley figures who came of age in apartheid southern Africa, such as David Sacks, his newly-appointed artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar, who co-founded PayPal along with Musk.

Billionaire Peter Thiel -- another PayPal cofounder, who introduced Trump to his vice president, J.D. Vance -- also lived in southern Africa, including time in Namibia, which was then controlled by Pretoria.

He has previously been accused of supporting an apartheid system that violently subjugated the Black majority of South Africa to uphold white rule and economic control, something a spokesman denied on his behalf.