Verdict in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against PM Shehbaz, Hamza on 6th

LAHORE - A Lahore anti-corruption court has reserved its verdict in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz after hearing the arguments from both sides. The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar. The court is set to announce its decision on February 6.

In Monday’s hearing, defence lawyer Amjad Pervez argued that the construction of the drainage channel in question was not directed by then-chief minister Shehbaz Sharif but was approved by the Punjab cabinet for the betterment of the area. He further contended that the case against Shehbaz and Hamza was politically motivated. On the other hand, anti-corruption prosecutor Mian Waseem stated that, in his view, the construction of the drain was justified. He also highlighted that the complainant in the case had retracted, claiming that he had never filed the initial complaint. The prosecution further asserted that the drain was built on the request of the late MPA Rahmat Ali. The prosecution urged the court to make a decision on the acquittal request after reviewing the case records. The hearing was presided over by Anti-Corruption Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar.

The Ramzan Sugar Mills case was shifted to anti-corruption team after amendments in the NAB laws. In the mills’ reference, the NAB arrested Shehbaz Sharif on Oct 5, 2018, and the Lahore High Court released him on bail on Feb 14, 2019. The NAB alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being chief minister and his son Hamza with the abetment and connivance of each other caused a loss of Rs213 million to the national exchequer by committing the offence of misuse of authority. It said Shehbaz Sharif had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot district primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons – Hamza and Suleman.