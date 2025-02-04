Voices to be raised against PECA Act on Feb 8: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has announced that on February 8, voices will be raised against the PECA Act, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and all other illegal tactics, stating that these laws aim to legitimize the theft of the people’s mandate from February 8 of the previous year.

Barrister Saif said that on February 8, 2024, democracy was assaulted through historic rigging, and the people’s mandate was stolen. The use of Form 47 led to the establishment of an illegitimate government, causing political instability in the country. He added that the fake rulers are now using oppressive laws to prolong their power.

Barrister Saif invited journalists, intellectuals, and people from all walks of life to join the protest on February 8. He emphasized that the PECA Act and the 26th Amendment would ultimately come back to haunt the fake rulers. “February 8 marks the day of the pledge to free the country from the clutches of mandate thieves,” he added.

The Advisor criticized the illegitimate government for causing irreparable damage to the country, with the economy on the brink of collapse. Barrister Saif said that the fake rulers were only concerned with maintaining their power, promoting lawlessness to support this illegitimate government. He further argued that the true purpose of the PECA Act and the 26th Amendment is to protect this Form 47 government.