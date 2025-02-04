Will only GHQ attackers be tried in military courts, asks SC judge

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Monday asked whether only the GHQ attackers will be tried in military courts and not those who attacked the Parliament.

A seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing in Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on the trial of civilians by military courts.

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail questioned whether attacks on the Parliament House and Supreme Court will be tried in anti-terrorism courts (ATCs), while an attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) will be handled by military courts? Justice Mandokhail remarked that in his view, all three attacks should be treated equally.

Khawaja Ahmad Hussain, representing former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khawaja, argued that civilians cannot be subjected to court-martial under any circumstances, saying that military courts do not meet the requirements of a fair trial.

He said that all five SC judges — in an earlier judgment — had differing opinions on the transparency of military trials. The lawyer further questioned whether there was no distinction between a terrorist, a spy aiding an enemy, and an ordinary civilian.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi advised the counsel to make a distinction in his arguments, to which Ahmad responded that he was not defending any terrorist or accused person and asserted that if civilians could be court-martialled, the 21stConstitutional Amendment would not have been necessary.

Justice Rizvi pointed out that the amendment had added certain crimes to the Army Act, while Ahmad countered that if court-martial had been possible before the amendment, then the court would have to declare that the said constitutional amendment was unnecessary.

Justice Mandokhail also noted that the 21st Amendment had excluded political parties from its scope and that the key question before the court was to determine who falls within the jurisdiction of the Army Act.

Ahmad further argued that Article 175 was also amended in the 21st Amendment and that military courts do not provision granting of bail until a verdict had been reached.

Justice Rizvi said that military courts conduct speedy trials, often delivering verdicts within 15 days, making bail irrelevant. He added that appeals against military court’s decisions are reviewed by independent forums and that the accused has rights both before and after sentencing.

Ahmad agreed that the Army Act was well-structured but insisted that its applicability needed clarification. He urged the court not to open the door for court-martialling civilians, as approving the appeal would be against human rights.

The constitutional bench recalled its order imposing fine upon former Chief Justice Jawad S Khawaja for filing a petition to defer the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the SC judgment on military courts till the decision on 26th Amendment by Full Court.

Kh Ahmed before concluding his arguments on military courts, requested the bench to take back its order on imposing fine.

The bench on December 9, 2024, imposed Rs20,000/- fine on Justice (retd) Jawad S Khawaja.

Justice Amin after consulting the members of the bench disposed of the ex-CJP review petition against the 9th December order and rescinded fine. Kh Ahmed earlier contended that the petition had become largely ineffective since the constitutional bench had already heard most of the case. The counsel had filed a separate petition seeking a stay on military court proceedings until a decision was made on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till today.