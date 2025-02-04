Women vendors play vital role in Islamabad’s economy

ISLAMABAD - In Islamabad, women vending has become more than just a means of survival—it’s a powerful source of income and empowerment for some of the city’s most marginalized groups, including the unemployed and less-educated. These women are crucial to the local economy, often providing for their families despite the odds.

At dawn, vendors like 35-year-old Fatima begin setting up their stalls, offering essential goods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and clothes. Fatima, who sells women’s essentials at Peshawar Mor Sunday Bazar, shared her journey, describing how starting her stall was challenging.

However, driven by the need to provide for her children, she persevered. “Today, I’m proud to be the breadwinner of my family, able to provide a decent education and comfortable life for them,” she said.

Fatima’s story is emblematic of the resilience of women vendors in Islamabad, who face long hours, low profits, and numerous challenges, yet continue to work tirelessly for their families’ well-being. These women aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving and becoming pillars of their communities.

Afshi Safdar, another vendor, highlighted how vending has empowered women like herself to take control of their finances. “Vending has been a game-changer for us,” she said. She emphasized the vital role these women play in Islamabad’s informal economy, providing essential goods and services to hundreds of people every day.

Shakeela Sabeen, a regular customer, praised the vendors for their availability and affordable prices. She acknowledged the hard work behind vending, noting it requires physical stamina, expertise, and negotiation skills. “It’s a demanding profession that requires resilience, strategic thinking, and business acumen,” she said.

These women reflect a broader shift in South Asia, where women in informal sectors like vending are challenging traditional gender roles and achieving financial independence. Despite cultural and economic barriers, these vendors are a force for change, creating opportunities in the face of adversity and paving the way for future generations of women.