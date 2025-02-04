Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Zacky Farm beat Sula Polo in 4th Junior Polo opener

Our Staff Reporter
February 04, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Zacky Farm Polo outpaced Sula Polo in opening match of the 4th Junior Polo Championship 2025, sponsored by TCL Pakistan, commenced at Pakistan Park Polo Ground. The tournament, a part of the Pakistan Polo Association’s official calendar, features four competing teams including Sula Polo, Zacky Farm Polo, CTI Shipping, and Crewlogix Technologies. A large number of spectators, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered to witness the thrilling first match and cheered on the young players, creating a lively and encouraging atmosphere. Maj (R) Babar Mehboob Awan, the club’s secretary, along with former polo players, also attended the event. The opening match saw Zaki Farms Polo Team secure a convincing 3-1 victory over Sula Polo Team. Zacky Farm Polo’s star player, Zackaria Daud Ali Khan, stole the show by scoring all three goals for his team, leading them to victory.  Sula Polo’s lone goal was scored by Rabeel Noman Hussain. Today, Crewlogix Technologies set to face CTI Shipping.

Stock market loses 1,510 points

Our Staff Reporter

