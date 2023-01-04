Share:

Rawalpindi - a notorious dacoit involved in looting expatriates in guise of policeman was killed in an encounter with police while three of his gang members managed to escape in Morgah area, informed sources on Tuesday. The notorious dacoit identified as amir Younas, who hails from Karachi but was staying in Rawalpindi, had a number of criminal cases pending against him and came out of jail some three months ago, they said. “The dacoit gang wanted by police for targeting the expatriates/ other passengers coming or going to new islamabad international airport in guise of personnel of law enforcement agencies was busted by a special police team under surveillance of Sp potohar division Malik Tariq Mehboob after hectic efforts,” said a police spokesman inspector Sajjad ul Hassan. according to sources, a police team was carrying out special patrolling at Katcheri Chowk to detect the notorious dacoit gang involved in looting expatriates when it spotted a speeding car with revolving light coming from Katcheri. The police team signalled the car driver to stop but he sped away towards Soan Bridge, they said adding that the police team started chasing the fleeing dacoits. They said that the car driver again took u-turn at Soan Bridge and started moving back to Katcheri Chowk. The car suddenly collided with the boundary wall of aRl and the four dacoits stepped out of car and opened indiscriminate firing on police party, sources mentioned. The police also retaliated and shot dead a dacoit wearing police uniform, sources said. The other three accomplices identified as Farzeen, Ghulam Abbas and Imran fled from the scene while police are carrying raids to arrest them, source said. The dead body of the dacoit was moved to dHQ Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, police spokesman told media that a notorious dacoit wanted by police in a series of cases of looting expatriates was killed with firing of his own accomplices. He said that police had registered a case against the fleeing dacoits under multiple sections including murder and attempted murder while efforts are being made to nab the accused. CpO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appreciated the efforts of police team for tracing down the gang involved in heinous crimes. On the other hand, Sp potohar division Malik Tariq Mehboob told The nation that he had constituted a large number of police teams which used to travel from airport to other areas of Rawalpindi in guise of expatriates. He said that he himself remained on roads during the whole night to net the gang of dacoits which had become a pain in the neck of Rawalpindi police. He said he would soon trace out the three fleeing members of gang involved in looting expatriates.