PESHAWAR - According to the annual report of Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar, 1,350,000 patients in MTI-HMC, 3 lakh 90 thousand patients in Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD), and 60 thousand patients in Burn and Plastic Surgery centre received medical treatment in 2022. More than 800,000 patients were brought to HMC’s emergency department, and 30,000 Afghans benefited from the hospital’s health services. In addition to the Sehat Sahulat programme, the hospital provided free medicines worth 400 million rupees in 2022. Furthermore, for the patient’s convenience, the hospital administration established pharmacies within the operating rooms so that the medicines used during the surgery could be given to the patient on the spot. Diagnostic services in the hospital’s Radiology and Pathology Departments continued uninterrupted in 2022, with 9574 MRIs, 19731 CT scans, 165965 different X-rays, 113314 ultrasounds, and 2017962 different tests performed, while 300 Afghan patients benefited from free radiology and pathology services. It should be noted that HMC is the only public hospital in the province to offer diagnostic services via 1.5 Tesla MRI machines, and advanced CT scan and 3D mammograms were installed in 2022 to improve diagnosis. Providing cardiology services in 2022, 400 open heart surgeries, 4,428 angiographies, and 2,086 angioplasties were performed, and the facility of heart link was introduced in CRC, through which treatment is provided to patients in Chitral via video link. Throughout the year, 5 cath labs and modular operation theatres were available to cardiac patients. The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD), a kidney disease specialised hospital, assisted 390,000 patients, including 27,552 dialysis procedures. Similarly, 60,000 patients were treated in the Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, with 20,000 receiving burn treatment and the remaining 60,000 undergoing plastic surgery