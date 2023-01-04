Share:

KHANEWAL - Two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down on Tuesday by unidentified assailants in Khanewal.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab. A statement issued by the Punjab police said Additional Inspector General Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan had departed for the crime scene after receiving information about the incident. The perpetrators will be brought to justice, the spokesperson said, adding that further facts would be brought to light after the matter as investigated. Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took notice of the incident, and paid tribute to the slain officials while extending his condolences to their families. Elahi also sought a report from the provincial police chief. Summoned a report from the Punjab inspector general and the chief secretary. “The law and order situation in Punjab is a cause for concern,” he said. He called on the government to take steps to prevent such incidents.