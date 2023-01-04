Share:

peshawar - District police have recovered 24 stolen cars and also busted a gang of the car lifters, District Police Officer (DPO) Haroon Rasheed said on Tuesday. Addressing a news conference, the DPO said that of the 24 vehicles, 20 were traced by the district anti-Car Lifting Cell and four have been recovered by saddar police station.

Giving details, he said that of the aCLC recoveries, 13 vehicles had been lifted from punjab, two from Islamabad, and one from azad Kashmir while four vehicles had been tempered. Two car lifters had also been arrested, he added.

“The gangsters used to steal and lift cars from punjab and other areas of the country and later sell them in Malakand region showing them as non-custom paid vehicles. The arrestees were identified as Muhammad Farooq and Navais, who admitted being inter-provincial car lifters.” he said the cars recovered were worth millions of rupees, adding that the owners were being contacted to return them their cars. He said that Malakand is tax-free areas and non-custom paid vehicles ply in the areas, this is why the lifters were deceiving people and selling them the stolen cars while showing them to be NCp vehicles. “Investigation has led to significant information and more actions and key information are also likely to emerge during the probe, he added.