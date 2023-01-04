Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 2.5 kg hashish from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, injra police arrested amin Khan r/o Chhab and nisar ahmad r/o alam abad and recovered 1.05 kg hashish from their possession while in the second attempt, Jand police arrested Muhammad abrar r/o Hussain abad and recovered 1.5 kg hashish from his possession. Meanwhile, Hazro police arrested an accused Muhammad asif r/o awan abad for allegedly molesting a boy on gunpoint.