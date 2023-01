Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration arrested 84 shopkeepers from various localities, during a crackdown against profiteers on Tuesday. The arrestees include fruit and vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbai), butchers, milkmen, grocers and others. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration carried out raids in Shoaba Bazaar, Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Hayatabad, University Town and Kohat Road, and collectively arrested 84 shopkeepers.