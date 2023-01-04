Share:

The United States downgrades China in every possible way. The core reason is the rapid growth of Chinese might, peerless military capabilities, and undaunted attitude towards the US response, which has frightened it. Beijing has wrecked its finite route for trade. The formation of the One Belt and One Road (IBR) initiative, has globally denounced its fear of embargoes.

The Russia tour in Ukraine has already left Europe and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in crisis. The European Union (EU) and the US have increased the military aid and supply of arms that includes M777 howitzers, 155mm shells as well as Javelin anti-tank missiles. In Spite of providing such mass destructive arms and ammunition, Russia has yet not stepped back. However, the US is itself depleting stockpiles.

Experts are convinced, if in the future the US becomes involved in direct conflict with China, the US may lead to a shortage of weapons and will ultimately lose World hegemony. But the US is big-brain. It would never step into direct combat but may influence proxy wars, and may form militant groups which once occurred when the former USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republic) invaded Afghanistan.

In the current Cold war trauma, despite the personal issues and gains, the rest of the globe will be left with adverse impacts. Great disasters, like Climate Change, have increased in magnitude. For example, the monsoon rains in Pakistan. Future conflicts with the most modernized weaponization will lead the world to famine, water scarcity, and depletion of the ozone layer and, eventually, will destroy the human race. Therefore, the world requires a cooperative leader who aptly can execute urgent global issues, and whose initial ambitions should be covering up the mess caused by past wars.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

Khairpur.