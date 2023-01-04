Share:

Mohajir Qaumi Movement chairman Afaq Ahmed denied on Wednesday having any connection with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

"Talks were going on regarding the emergence of the MQM-P, the PSP, and the Tanzeem Bahali Committee of the MQM," Mr Ahmed said at a press conference."In connection with the emergence, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement was also coming into the limelight," he added.

Speaking about Farooq Sattar, Mr Ahmed said, "I visited Farooq Sattar’s residence when his mother passed away, but no political discussion was held. The Sindh Governor also phoned me twice, but due to my busy schedule, I could not pick up a call. I also called the Sindh Governor, but he did not attended my call."

Mr Ahmed lamented the rise in robberies and murders in Karachi, saying that over 56,000 incidents of street crime occurred in the previous year.

Concerned about the role of the police, he stated that if the police could not protect the public, the masses should have been allowed to keep weapons to protect themselves.