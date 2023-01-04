Share:

LAHORE - Lt Col Aurangzeb and Lt Gen Qazi Ikram won the gross and net titles in the senior amateur category of the two-day New Year Invitational Golf Match jointly organized by AAA Associates, Garden City Golf and Country Club Bahria Town at Garden City, Bahria Town Phase 7, Rawalpindi. It was an invitational golfing event that included prominent golfers from the armed forces background, civil administration, and distinguished social and political figures. Usman Iqbal, Director Marketing AAA Associates, said: “The aim of this golf event is to promote the sport in the country. AAA Associates has sponsored many golf events for its promotion in the past many years. In the senior amateur category, the gross prize winner was Lt Col Aurangzeb while the net category title was claimed by Lt Gen Qazi Ikram. In the second senior amateur category, Brig Masood Qureshi won the gross title while Maj Gen Anees Akbar grabbed the net prize. Air Commodore Tahir Anwar took the gross title in amateur category while Air Commodore Kashif Jamal won the net prize. The amateur category had Maj Sajjad as the winner of the gross prize and Col Waseem as the winner of the net prize. Among the ladies’ category, Mrs Ami Qin won the gross prize. Total 125 golfers participated in this match. Lt Gen Qazi Ikram (retd), President of Pakistan Golf Federation, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the (36) winners. AAA Associates is renowned for promoting sports such as boxing, football, and martial arts, and giving promotion to those sports which do not get enough limelight in our society. This event was a continuation in the same spirit, and will go a long way in contributing to the advancement of the sport in Pakistan.