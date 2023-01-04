Share:

CHITRAL - Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon on Tuesday refereed an inaugural match of a thrilling Ice Hockey Tournament in Parwak Village of Upper Chitral. Eight teams, comprising boys and girls, are participating in the event. Leslie Scanlon, who was there along with her daughter, refereed the inaugural match of the event played between Fox and Snow Leopard teams in which the latter emerged triumphant by three goals. A large number of locals thronged the venue, where the ice surface had been developed for the game with the financial support of Canadian High Commission in Islamabad and facilitated by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme. Speaking on occasion, Leslie Scanlon said topography of the region was perfect for the game, providing adequate room and a location for it, and that the game’s continuation will depend on local populations’ interest in it.