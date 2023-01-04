Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday the promotion of tourism was important to strengthen the country’s economy.

Addressing the passing out parade ceremony of the tourism police, CM Mahmood emphasised the importance of tourism, stating that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan personally handles matters related to tourism promotion, as the tourism budget has been extended.

Speaking on the role of the tourism police, the KP CM said, "The tourism police’s role would be different from the traditional police s and will be to preserve the tourism spots."

CM Mahmood emphasised the importance of mainstreaming the tourism industry, saying, "With tourism promotion, there was an opportunity to highlight the positive image of the province."

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan attended the passing out parade ceremony of the tourism police, and the chief minister was saluted by a well-equipped contingent of tourism police.

The first batch of tourism police, comprising 173 personnel, passed out in the ceremony. CM Mahmood Khan distributed shields to the soldiers who secured a prominent position in the training.