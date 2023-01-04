Share:

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has assigned important tasks to the party leaders in connection with the vote of confidence Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has to seek before Jan 11.

Sources told that Imran Khan had assigned responsibilities to Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, ministers Aslam Iqbal and Mahmoodur Rashid and Abbas Alamdar. The PTI chief asked the party leaders that a vote of confidence should be taken before Jan 11 for which the party leaders should complete the process of communication with the members of the assembly soon. After the vote of confidence, further steps would be taken according to the party s decision.

Mr Khan said the process of contacting MPAs should be completed during the PA session to be held on Jan 9.

According to PTI sources, currently three members won t appear in the vote of trust and there is a possibility that these three members will go against the party policy.