PESHAWAR - The very cold and dry weather gripped most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the mercury level dropped from 00C to -09 during last 24 hours. According to the met Office, the minimum temperature was recorded as: 09C in Kalam, -06 in Parachinar, -05 in Dir, -03 in Chitral and -02 each in Malamjaba, Kakul and Mirkhani, 00 in Peshawar, Bannu, Risalpur, Mardan and Balakot. The met Office predicted very cold and dry weather during next 24 to 48 hours with dense fog over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and DI Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during morning and night hours. It further said that rain with snowfall is expected from January 07 to 09 in Upper areas of the province due to which the weather would turn extremely cold.