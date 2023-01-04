Share:

Federal Minister for Communications Molana Asad Mehmood on Wednesday approved the proposal to construct apartments for National Highway Authority (NHA) employees.

The minister visited the 121 Kanal apartments site at Motorway M-1 and M-2 junctions where he was briefed on the plan. He also directed to add two loops at Motorway M-1 and M-2 junctions to facilitate the passengers. The minister said the addition of two loops would facilitate commute to Lahore, Peshawar, and airport.

NHA spokesperson said the minister would lay the foundation stone for the apartments later in January.