WAH CANTT - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari suspended an investigation officer (IO) of Wah Saddar Police station and directed to report district police lines and issued charge sheet to him over faulty probe into an abduction and murder case. Spokesman of the district police has said that the investigation officer Sub Inspector Nazar Muhammad of Wah Saddar Police station was suspended from service and directed to report district police lines for departmental inquiry for faulty investigation in the murder case of Abdul Rehman registered under section 302, 365, 201, 148, 149, 109 and section 7 of anti-terrorism act.