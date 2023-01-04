Share:

ISLAMABAD - The construction of Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) having installed capacity of 2,160 MW will miss its earlier completion deadline and now power generation from the project will commence by the end of 2026.

Project management, while giving briefing to WAPDA Chairman Lt-Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani during his visit to Dasu Hydropower Project, said construction work was continuing simultaneously on 12 different sites. The critical diversion system will be completed in May 2023, while electricity generation from the project will commence by end 2026, said a statement issued here by WAPDA. Due to Land acquisition issues, COVID Pandemic, and terrorism incident which are all beyond the control of Wapda, the expected COD of Dasu Stage-I Hydropower Project (HPP) has been pushed till FY 2026-27, said WAPDA in its bulk supply tariff petition shared with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

WAPDA had requested NEPRA to allow extension in COD of the project till 2026-27.

The PC-I of Dasu Stage-I, situated on River Indus, was approved in 2014, however, due to land acquisition issues pace of work on project remained slow. Resolution of land acquisition issues took considerable time and efforts which have resulted in delay of project for almost three years, said the petition. The Main Civil Works Contract was awarded to M/S China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and work on Dasu HPP Stage-I commenced on June 23, 2017 which was expected to be completed by June 2023. E&M Contract was awarded to M/s Power China-General Electronics JV in Feb 2021 with expected completion in March 2026. “Pace of work on main civil works remained slow initially, however, after resolution of land acquisition issues in 2019, work on the project was going on smoothly and gaining momentum amid COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak until July 14, 2021 when an unfortunate terrorist attack took place on a bus of Chinese Contractor staff resulting in several causalities and injuries which caused complete suspension of work for the next almost four months. After concrete efforts of WAPDA and GoP, M/s CGGC (Main Work Contractor) resumed the halted work on October 25, 2021, albeit in a phased manner and is expected to get fully mobilized during 1st half of 2022. This delay has badly impacted the construction schedule as the major milestone of River Diversion which was earlier scheduled in Nov-Dec 2021 has been slipped to Dec-2022 causing one-year delay, said the petition.

The statement issued by WAPDA said that 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages. At present, WAPDA is constructing stage-I with installed generation capacity of 2160 MW and annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity. The stage-II, when implemented, will also provide 9 billion units to the National Grid. On completion of the both Stages, Dasu will become the project with highest annual energy generation in Pakistan i.e., 21 billion units on the average. WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area. About 3722 jobs, including 1945 for locals, have so far been created, which will increase to 8000 mark during peak construction period of the project.

The statement said that the Chairman visited various sites of the project including diversion tunnels, stater dam area and the project colony. During his visit to the project colony, the Chairman inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the project. He also had a meeting with grand jirga, comprising elders and notables of Kohistan region. Interacting with the jirga members, the Chairman said that the agreement, signed among the United Kohistan Jirga, civil administration and WAPDA last month, will prove beneficial for both locals of the area and the