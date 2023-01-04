Share:

LAKKI MarWAT - Lakki Marwat Deputy Commissioner Fazal akbar paid visits to the basic health units in different localities on Tuesday to check performance of the polio teams.

Accompanied by health officials, Fazal akbar met vaccinators, checked security arrangements and the progress of mobile and fixed teams. he directed the authorities concerned to focus on coverage of refusal cases and pursue reluctant parents on immunisation of children.

In Bannu, additional Deputy Commissioner Islahuddin inaugurated the five-day polio eradication campaign by administering anti-polio drops to several children under the age of five.

On the occasion, the addition al DC asked the parents not to believe in misconceptions about anti-polio vaccine and immunize their kids against the crippling disease. he said that the oral polio vaccine was completely safe for children’s health.

He said that unvaccinated children could put the healthy kids at risk therefore the vaccinators would reach every child to get him administered with anti-polio drops.