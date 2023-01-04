Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country witnessed highest number of terrorist attacks in the month of December during whole last year with an increase of 44 percent as compared with November of the same year. Terror incidents increased by 88 percent in Balochistan and 54 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the month of December, 2022, according to the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based security think tank. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed most of the terror attacks, which were carried out in Balochistan and KP. In response to the uptick in terrorism across the country, 16 security forces actions were reported in which 39 suspected militants were killed and 47 others were apprehended. According to the PICSS data, the number of militant attacks increased by 44 percent in December as compared to November 2022. The militants carried out 49 attacks in December in which 56 people were killed including 32 security forces personnel and 17 civilians. In these attacks, 81 people also got injured including 31 security forces’ personnel and 50 civilians. The data shows that the year 2022 saw a 28 percent increase in terror attacks comparing to 2021. It further reveals that the year 2022 has seen the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan during the last five years. A 37 and 35 percent rise in deaths and number of injured respectively was also recorded in 2022. The country faced at least 376 terror attacks in 2022, in which 533 people were killed and 832 were injured. This is for the first time since 2017 that the country faced more than 300 militant attacks. In 2017, Pakistan witnessed 420 militant attacks in which 912 people were killed and 1877 injured. The human losses in terror attacks in 2022 were also the highest since 2018, as for the first time in the last four years; the deaths were more than 500. December 2022 also witnessed four suicide attacks; three of them were carried out in tribal districts of KP while one was reported in the federal capital Islamabad. Pakistan also faced 15 suicide attacks in 2022 compared with just four in 2021. In Balochistan, an 88 percent increase in militant attacks was reported as compared to November 2022. In December, 17 militant attacks were reported in the province in which 14 people were killed including 11 security forces personnel and three civilians while 48 others were injured including six security forces personnel and 42 civilians. In mainland KP, the think tank recorded a 54 percent increase in militant attacks in December as compared to November 2022. In December, 17 militant attacks were reported in the province in which 17 people were killed including 15 security forces personnel and two civilians, while eight security forces personnel sustained injuries. In the security forces’ actions reported from KP, 32 alleged militants were killed and 10 others were apprehended.