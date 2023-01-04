Share:

KARACHI-Dense foggy weather conditions and poor visibility continued to disrupt train operations across the country on Tuesday

Due to heavy fog, several trains running between Karachi, Quetta and other cities were delayed for up to five hours. According to the Railways spokesperson, Tezgam Express coming from Karachi was delayed for four hours, Millat Express four hours, Pakistan Express three hours, Pak Business Express for three hours, Karakoram Express five hours, Karachi Express for 5 hours, Allama Iqbal Express 4:30 hours, Khyber Mail Express 1:30 hours, Jafar Express two hours and Farid Express was delayed for one hour. The Pakistan Railways administration said that the trains were being delayed due to fog and in some areas, trains were being run at dead speed while taking safety measures.

Moreover, poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed or cancelled.

According to a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights from Lahore to Dubai, Muscat and Damam have been delayed.

Furthermore, the Lahore-bound domestic flights have been diverted to Islamabad airport.

INP/ZM