LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider on Tuesday said that Disabled Persons Management Information System (DPMIS), developed by PITB for the Department of Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, recorded data of 150,000 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) since April 2022. Addressing a progress review meeting here, he said, “With this initiative, the number of departmental visits of the Persons With Disabilities has reduced. In addition their NADRA verification for Special Identity Card is also being done online without wasting time.” The meeting was also informed that under the DPMIS, disabled persons from across Punjab could apply for their medical appointments and receive disability certificates online. It is pertinent to mention here that all the record of Persons With Disabilities is now available on the dashboard including their gender, age, type of disability, and geographical distribution. Registration of all 36 Darul Aman (DUA) facilities and Modern Children’s Homes (MCH) in Punjab as well as monitoring of residents’ needs and corresponding arrangements etc have also been digitised as part of this system.