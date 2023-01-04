Share:

There are two types of e-liquids: one is with nicotine, and the other is so-called nicotine free, but the researchers found some traces of nicotine in those nicotine-free e-liquids. Vaping at high voltage also produces formaldehyde-containing compounds known as hemiacetals, The formaldehyde hemiacetals derived were reported as major electronic cigarette aerosol components by us in 2015.

The typical e-cigarette liquid usually contains five ingredients: vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, water, nicotine, and some flavoring liquids. The propylene glycol in e-liquid releases formaldehyde gas when heated is known to release formaldehyde gas. Formaldehyde can irritate the nose, eyes, and throat, even if used in smaller quantities or for a short time. Higher doses or prolonged exposure can also cause coughing or choking. Severe exposure can cause throat swelling or chemical burns to your lungs and can even cause death.

In addition to the main ingredients, such as nicotine and propylene glycol, e-cigarettes can contain harmful and potentially harmful ingredients, including Ultrafine particles which can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

Flavoring substances, such as diacetyl, are chemically linked to severe lung diseases and organic volatile compounds are also present.

It also contains heavy metals, such as nickel, tin, and lead, which can be highly detrimental to our health. The safety and health effects of the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products are still not well known, but people are using them as the only alternative to cigarettes.

FEZZA,

Hyderabad.