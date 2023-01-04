Share:

KARACHI-As the lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties continued to violate the Code of Conduct for the Local Government (LG) polls in Karachi and Hyderabad, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices and warnings to political parties on Tuesday. The relevant District Monitoring officers (DMOs) in some cases issued warnings while others were summoned to explain their position for announcing projects in UCs.

“The public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns,” according to ECP code of conduct.

There are still speculations with regard to postponement of the local government polls in the metropolis for the seventh time as the Sindh government has written another letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had already written a letter to the ECP for amending delimitation for the LG polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new phase of the Sindh LG polls are scheduled on January 15 in Karachi Division after its postponement for six times.