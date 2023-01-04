Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday the issues of Pakistani expatriates needed to be resolved.

Addressing a seminar on overseas rights by the Parliamentarians Commission of Human Rights, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) used to highlight the issues of expatriate Pakistanis in the assembly as they held the right to vote. “We are still entangled in religious debates while on the other hand, the new generation is challenging these norms,” he added.

He said overseas Pakistanis played a crucial role in the development of a country, especially the developing country like Pakistan. “Expatriates are worried whenever they come across some bad news from Pakistan,” he added.