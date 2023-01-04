Share:

ATTOCK - A family deprived of Rs 10 lac and gold worth Rs 4,650,000 at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of attock City police station. police have registered an FIR and constituted teams to arrest the culprits. Muhammad arsalan s/o Muhammad akbar r/o attock told police that his mother, wife and sister were present at home and no male member of the family was present when two armed dacoits entered the house and at gunpoint locked all the females in a room and took away 31 tola gold and Rs 10 lac cash and escaped from the scene. police have registered an FIR and constituted different teams to arrest the culprits. it is worth mentioning that crime rate is increasing in attock. a few days ago, three persons including a journalist were shot dead by unknown known assailants while a vendor was shot injured in Main Bazar area. Earlier, an advocate was shot dead by unknown killers in broad day light but so far no arrest has been made.