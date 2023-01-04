Share:

BUREWALA - The Food Department has increased the flour quota for the city to ensure continuous supply and availability of flour for the residents. In line with special directives of the Secretary Food, Nadir Chatha, the District Food Controller (DFC) Shahzad Jaffri has announced that like other cities of the province, the flour quota has been increased to 2200 from 1200 of 10 kg bags. The flour would be available at subsidized rates at all sale points in the city. Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, DFC Shahzad Jaffri said flour sale points were being monitored strictly and action was being taken over negligence and illegal practices. He said that 10kg bag of flour was being sold at RS 648 at all sale points.