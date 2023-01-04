Share:

The funeral prayers for the two martyred officers of the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were held on Wednesday in Khanewal.

The funeral prayers of CTD Director Naveed Sial, Inspector Nasir Abbas were performed in Multan, Khanewal, and Lahore, in which the civil-military officials and the families of the martyrs participated.

Yesterday, the CTD director and inspector were martyred in a firing incident near Khanewal.

Officials said the CTD director and two cops were on an intelligence-based operation in Khanewal when they stopped at the Bismillah Hotel for a meal.

Some anonymous person fired at them, resulting in the on-the-spot deaths of director Naveed Sial and an inspector, Nasir Abbas.

During this incident, one CTD inspector was left unharmed, and the accused fled the scene while the police surrounded the area.