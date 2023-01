Share:

There are 20 billion tons of waste in Lakho Dir and Mehmood Buti, which is releasing methane gas and is dangerous for the ozone, it is also damaging the underground water. But on the other side, it is stated that the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is in talks with Norwegian and German companies to generate electricity from waste 60-70 KW. It is a very remarkable and beneficial effort by LWMC, if it should be done on priority basis.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.