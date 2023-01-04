Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has amended the funds release mechanism of development budget and has downward revised releases by 33 percent for the first two quarters of ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 from the earlier required 45 percent to 30 percent.

As per the amended strategy of the Finance Division the release has been increased to 70pc for the 3rd and 4th quarters of the ongoing fiscal year, official documents available with The Nation revealed.

The release and utilization of funds was very low during the 1st and 2nd quarters of FY2022-23, therefore it has been decided to downward revise the release of PSDP funds to 30pc for the first half of the current fiscal, however for the second half it has been enhanced from 55pc to 70pc, the documents reveals.

Under previous release mechanism of the Finance Division for the developmental budget 2022-23, the Ministry of Planning was required to release 20pc of PSDP funds in the 1st quarter, 25pc in the 2nd quarter, 30pc in 3rd quarter while 20pc in the 4th quarter.

It has been decided that 10pc of each approved demand for grant and appropriation will be released during 1st quarter while 20pc of each approved demand for grant and appropriation will be released during the 2nd quarter, said the release strategy. For the 3rd quarter, 30pc of the approved demand for grant and appropriation will be released while for the 4th quarter 40pc of the approved demand for grant and appropriation will be released, said the release mechanism.

Meanwhile, a source in the Planning Ministry said that the release target of 70pc during last six months of the ongoing fiscal is unrealistic. The government was unable to meet the release target of 45pc during the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal but interestingly it has upward revised the release target for next two quarters.

Regarding the recurrent expenditure, it has been decided that funds release strategy for 1st quarter was 17pc of each approved demand for grant and appropriation & for 2nd quarter, it was 23pc of each approved demand for grant and appropriation (40pc for 1st half) of CFY. The funds release strategy for 3rd & 4th quarters of CFY for each approved demand for grant and appropriation will be as under.

Employees Related Expenses (ERE): For heads of accounts namely Pay & Regular Allowances, 100pc of final budgetary allocation shall be released immediately. For the head of account namely “Other Allowances”, 25pc of final budgetary allocation for 3rd quarter and 35pc of final budgetary allocation for 4th quarter, shall be released in respective quarters for CFY. No re-appropriation of funds shall be made from ERE to Non-ERE except with the prior approval of Finance Division through Expenditure Wing. All PAOs are required to meet any shortfall in ERE by re-appropriation of funds from Non-ERE. No additional funds shall be provided through SG/TSG for meeting any shortfall in ERE as well as Non-ERE during CFY.

PAOs shall not approach Finance Division for meeting any expenses of Public Entities, Organizations, Authorities and Bodies, which are provided grant in aid, by ensuring proper distribution and adequate allocation of funds to such Public Entities, Organizations, Authorities and Bodies out of the total funds placed at their disposal during CFY. Grant-in-aid to Public Entities, Organizations, Authorities and Bodies for the purpose of ERE and Pension Expenses shall be released as per prescribed procedure.

Regarding the release of the Non-Employees Related Expenses (Non-ERE), the new strategy said that 25pc of final budgetary allocation for 3rd Quarter and 35pc of final budgetary allocation for 4th quarter, shall be released for CFY, while funds in respect of Rent of Office and Residential Buildings, Commuted Value of Pension, Encashment of LPR and PM’s Assistance Packages shall continue to be released 50pc of final budgetary allocations for 2nd Half of CFY. Funds under head of accounts, utilities and P.O.L charges shall be released 30pc of final budgetary allocation for 3rd quarter and 30pc of final budgetary allocation for 4th quarter for CFY.