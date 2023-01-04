Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Tuesday said that coalition government was determined to revitalise national economy that was seriously damaged in Imran Khan’s incompetent tenure.

Nasir Shah in a statement issued here said that Imran Khan was an immature in politics and he kept making baseless claims regarding economic policy while it was Imran Niazi’s incompetent rule that brought the country’s economy to the present situation. He said that Imran badly damaged the economy during his tenure, while the first priority of incumbent coalition government was to restore the economy so that the people can lead a prosperous life.

“Besides economy, Imran Niazi has seriously hurt the international relations of Pakistan and if his performance is evaluated, the country has got nothing but crises,” he said adding that Imran Niazi considered himself above the Constitution and law and he also vitiated state institutions and kept trying to run them according to his intentions. Nasir Shah advised Imran Khan to let the experts talk about the economy as he was only an expert in lying. He said that the coalition government will go towards the elections after election reforms and restoration of economy. Imran was in a hurry for the election because he was afraid of corruption cases against him, he said and argued that Imran Khan had not been able to answer the allegations of corruption in the gifts of Tosha Khana because his corruption was obvious.

Nasir Shah said that Imran Khan was now talking about promoting tourism while his government could not take any steps to improve it. He recalled that when Imran was in power, he targeted the press and was busy spending time in political victimisation.