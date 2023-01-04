Share:

The government is launching 'Champions of Reforms' Network today (Wednesday) to make policy making process inclusive, citizen centric, demand driven and transparent.

In his tweets today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the network will serve as a platform to bring together top experts to serve the nation.

He said for the first time in Pakistan’s history, we are looking for practical ways to partner with our best talent and collectivise our efforts to resolve key challenges faced by the country.