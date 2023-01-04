Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government may summon a joint session of parliament to approve the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with majority of votes. President Arif Alvi has recently refused to sign off on an amendment bill recently passed from both houses of the Parliament [National Assembly and Senate]. The bill, according to the president’s statement, was returned by observing that it would further delay the local government elections. The refusal to sign off the amendment is believed to further delaying the local government polls in federal capital. The electoral watchdog has recently flouted the court order regarding holding local bodies’ elections on December 31. It may be mentioned here that the amendments propose the number of union councils in the Islamabad Capital Territory be increased to 125 from the existing 101. It also allows for the mayor and deputy mayor to be directly elected as joint candidates by the voters