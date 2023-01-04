Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI senior leader and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shiekh said on Tuesday that the country was facing more crisis with every passing day and people were protesting over price hike, but the ‘imported rulers’ were least concerned about the pressing problems.

Addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly, he said that in the darkness of nights, anti-people conspiracies were hatched in the Bilawal House and tahe Governor House. He said the Governor House was made a new ‘Nine Zero’.

Haleem said new delimitations were not the real issue of MQM but its real issue was getting due share from ‘corruption money’. He said a MP of MQM raised slogan of ‘Let us eat together’ on the floor of Sindh Assembly. Haleem said this was the real motive of the PPP and MQM. “These both parties are responsible for destruction of the megacity Karachi and now they are again hatching conspiracy to plunge the megacity into darkness,” he added.

The PTI leader said when 13 parties of the PDM could not compete PTI, the MQM even after unification of its three factions could not compete it. He said MQM would be politically wiped off from Karachi in coming polls.

He said in elections of 2018, PTI was winning with a simple majority but its seats were given to some other parties on pretext of fault in RTS system. Haleem said citizens of Karachi had rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan. He said the present delimitations were done to give benefit to the PPP. However, now both MQM and PPP were running away from the general elections.

He said Imran Khan would visit Sindh in the mid of January. He said Sindh badly needs a change. The people of Sindh should be freed from oppressors. Bilawal should tell people where are 199 plane loads of relief goods and Rs130 billion received in aid for flood affectees, Haleem questioned.

The PTI leader said flood affectees were still sitting on roads in many towns. He said prices of all commodities, especial edibles, were on the rise. He said no relief was being given to the poor masses. He said utility stores were also not facilitating masses. He welcomed SUP on joining GDA.

PTI MPA Dua Bhutto, ILF Karachi president Advocate Zahoor Ahmed, trader leader Aman Shah and others were also present.