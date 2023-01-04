Share:

MULTAN - Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), Syed Fakhar Imam said that the nations that followed the motto of hard work made matchless progress at the global level. He said this during his visit to Kabirwala (his constituency) on Tuesday.

Syed Fakhar Imam urged upon masses especially youth to work with dedication as it could help the country steer out of crises. He also added that a corruption-free Pakistan is of utmost importance and vital for progress. Fakhar expressed condolences to the families of those who died in different areas. He also participated in the funeral prayers of Mehr Zulfiqar Hiraj and attended Qul Khawani ceremony of the mother of Mehr Javed Murali. He offered Fatiha for the wife of Syed Muhammad Husnain Shah at Mauza Shah Muhammad.

BUILDING INSPECTOR HELD FOR TAKING BRIBE

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a building inspector for allegedly taking a bribe from a citizen here on Tuesday. Taking action on the complaint of a citizen named Malik Amjad Hussain, the ACE team, along with Special Judicial Magistrate Masood Ahmed Bukhari, conducted a raid and arrested building inspector Nadeen Nawaz for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The team also recovered the marked bribe amount from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused with FIR No 01/23 under section 161 PPC, and 5-2-47PCA at ACE police station headquarters Multan.

40,000 LITRES OF SMUGGLED OIL SEIZED

A team of ASO of Customs seized a truck carrying 40,000 litres of smuggled petroleum products near Bahawalpur road. An official source of the Collectorate of Customs (Multan Enforcement) said on Tuesday they received a tip-off from Muhammad Tahir, Collector of Customs Multan, regarding an oil tanker carrying smuggled POL products on Monday. The vehicle was successfully intercepted by the ASO Team consisting of AC Habib ur Rehman, Inspector Altaf Kareem, and sepoys Shahbaz , Hassan Noor and Nadir near Bahawalpur Chowk. 40,000 liters of POL product was found to be loaded on the oil tanker No.C-1221, the source said, adding that the recovered product and the tanker have been handed over to State Ware House, and initial case proceedings