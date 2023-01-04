Share:

Rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of two senior superintendents of police, informed sources. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, they said. According to sources, IG Punjab Amir Zulfiqar Khan transferred SSp investigation Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi and posted him as Sp internal accountability Branch Rawalpindi. SSp Zunira Azfar, who was serving as SSP IAR, was also transferred and appointed as SSp investigation Rawalpindi by the IG, they said. Both the newly appointed officers have assumed their charge.