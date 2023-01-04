Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday raised objection over Pakistan Tehrik –eInsaf (PTI) contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding the local bodies elections in the federal capital. The IHC Registrar’s office raised the objection over the petition saying that how can a contempt petition be filed against the chief election commissioner as it is a constitutional office. The PTI filed the contempt petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the electoral body failed to hold Local Government polls in the federal capital despite the Islamabad High Court’s verdict. PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan moved the petition praying the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the ECP over its failure to conduct the local government polls. He stated that the petitioner through the instant petition brings to the notice of this court, the blatant and flagrant contempt and disregard shown by the respondents to the order and judgment propounded in a writ petition titled “Ali Nawaz Awan V. Federation of Pakistan and Others” dated 30-12-2022, holding the field, wherein, this court, while being graciously pleased to set aside the order dated 27-12-2022, passed by the ECP and notification dated 19-12-2022, issued by the Ministry of Interior, directed in unequivocal and unambiguous terms to the ECP to hold the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory, as per the schedule already announced i.e. 31-12-2022, while directing the Federal Government to provide all assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the local bodies elections as mandated by the Constitution.