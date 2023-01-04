Share:

KARACHI - Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel first frustrated Pakistan with 104 runs last wicket partnership as New Zealand posted 449 on the scoreboard and then shared two wickets between them to push the hosts on backfoot as they were still trailing by 295 runs with three wickets down at stumps on second day of second Test here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday. Pakistan got off to a brilliant start on the second day, dismissing Ish Sodhi (11), who was bowled by Naseem Shah at the overnight score of 309. Another overnight batter Tom Blundell, along with skipper Tim Southee, were back in the hut with the addition of 36 runs as New Zealand slipped to 345-9 before the lastwicket partnership helped the visitors post a decent total. Blundell, who began the day at 30, was dismissed after scoring 51 off 108 balls with six fours. Tim Southee also failed to make an impact after being dismissed by Abrar Ahmed. With 345-9 on the scoreboard, Henry and Patel combined to frustrate Pakistan for 92 minutes during which they added 104 runs in 149 balls for the 10th wicket to lift New Zealand to 449. No. 10 batter Henry notched up his third career half-century in the 18th match when he returned unbeaten on an attacking 81-ball 68 with eight fours and two sixes, while Patel was the last batter to be dismissed after scoring a Test best 35 off 78 balls, hitting four boundaries. Arbar Ahmed claimed 4-149 as he has 27 wickets in seven innings of four Tests so far. Naseem Shah and Agha Salman took three wickets each, conceding 71 and 75 runs respectively. When Pakistan came out to bat, their top-order batting woes continued before Imam-ul-Haq providing some sort of rescue with his unbeaten 74 runs. Opener Abdullah Shafique once again fell while hooking and Shan Masood’s aggressive approach against the spinners led to his downfall. The biggest shock for the hosts was skipper Babar Azam’s run-out in a terrible mix-up with Imam-ulHaq as Pakistan slipped to 99-3 before finishing the day at 154-3. Imam was unbeaten on 74 and Saud Shakeel, who took nearly an hour before getting his first run off his 42nd ball and also survived a dropped catch, was not out on 13. For New Zealand, Matt Henry picked up the wicket of Abdullah and Ajaz Patel dismissed Shan